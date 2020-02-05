Companies I&M spends Sh29m on Strathmore scholarships

Strathmore University Vice Chancellor Designate Vincent Ogutu. FILE PHOTO | NMG

I&M Bank #ticker:I&M, through its foundation, is set to fund the education of 15 needy students at Strathmore University.

The students will admitted for undergraduate degree programmes in law, commerce, financial engineering, financial economics, actuarial science, informatics and computer science, and communications.

The I&M Bank Scholarship Fund with Strathmore University was set up in 2010 with its first cohort of 10 students coming from disadvantaged backgrounds, benefiting scholars who attained a grade of B-Plus and above in their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams.

As at July 2018, the programme had sponsored 20 scholars, spending Sh32.35 million.

“Beneficiaries of this scholarship fund have ventured into various careers spanning from academia, actuarial science, banking, public relations, audit, journalism, risk management and entrepreneurship,” I&M Bank Foundation chairman Suresh Shah said in a statement.

advertisement

“I believe that this young academically gifted cohort of the 2020 beneficiaries will be empowered to be transformative leaders and also impact the society in one way or another at an individual level.”