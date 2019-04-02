Companies IFC, Liberty free to sell Fahari shares

Stanlib Fahari I-Reit investor briefing at the Nairobi Serena Hotel on March 29. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NMG

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Liberty Group are free to sell their shares with a market value of Sh600 million in property investor Stanlib Fahari I-Reit following expiry of a three-year lock-in period.

Liberty is a South African insurance firm.

The two institutional investors participated in Fahari’s fundraising in November 2015 that raised a total capital of Sh3.6 billion which it has used to acquire multiple properties in Nairobi.

They were previously required to hold all their shares to give confidence to their fellow investors and new prospective buyers of the company’s stock, also known as units.

“As at December 31, 2018, none of the Stanlib Fahari I-Reit issued units were subjected to any lock-in conditions” the Nairobi Securities Exchange-listed firm said in its latest annual report.

“Previously, a three-year lock-in period was applicable to the International Finance Corporation (―IFC) held through Standard Chartered Nominees (33.9 million units) and the Liberty Group (26.085 million units). This lock-in period has since lapsed.”

Expiry of the lock-in period means that Fahari’s entire 180.9 million issued shares are now considered as available for sale on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE).

Fahari’s chief executive Nozipho Makhoba told Business Daily that the two institutional investors have not sold their shares following the expiry of the lock-in period, adding that the company “continues to enjoy the support of these key investors.”

Selling at current market prices will see IFC and Liberty realise major losses since they acquired their stock at Sh20 each.