Insurance firm row with county officials deepens

Insurance firm row with county officials deepensThursday, August 15, 2019 19:31
An insurance brokerage firm has opposed an application by two senior finance officials of the Mombasa County seeking to set aside arrest warrants issued against them for failing to pay it Sh94 million as ordered by court.
Disney Insurance Brokers Ltd says the application by county cabinet secretary in charge of Finance Asha Abdi and county executive finance Mariam Mbaruk is an abuse of the process of court as it only seeks to deny the company the right to benefit from its judgment.
“The orders and consequential warrants of arrest against Ms Abdi and Ms Mbaruk were properly issued,” argues the firm.
The county government argues that it is unable to fulfil the terms of the decree issued by court because of a lack of funds and disbursements by the national government are subject of a political rift.
On July 29, the High Court cited Ms Abdi and Ms Mbaruk for contempt of court for failing to pay the brokerage firm.
However, on August 2 the arrest warrants against the county officials were suspended pending hearing and determination of the application.
The case will be heard on September 16 should there are no payments made.
