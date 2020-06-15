Companies Virus: Insurance premiums fall Sh806m in first quarter

Insurance premiums have fallen by Sh806.6 million in the first three months of this year ahead of coronavirus in Kenya that has led to job losses, closure of businesses and pay cuts.

Based on the pandemic, it is expected that the industry will register worse results at the end of the second quarter when the effects of the virus reflect in premiums.

The Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) told the Senate that the industry was witnessing non-payment of premiums, lapsing policies, low renewals of short term covers and suppressed uptake of new policies.

IRA chief executive Godfrey Kiptum said that as a result, insurance penetration, which is at 2.47 percent of GDP, is likely to fall further this year, leaving Kenyans exposed to risks.

“According to our Q1 2020 statistics, the industry has experienced a drop of 1.2 per cent in premiums written,” Mr Kiptum said.

As at March last year, gross written premiums stood at Sh67.2 billion, a 1.2 per cent decline means insurance premiums now stand at Sh66.4 billion.

George Nyakundi, the general manager at ICEA Lion Life Assurance, said some of the areas hit are in motor — where importation and sale have gone down — travel, which has collapsed and cover for imports.

“On the flipside, claims have also gone down but we are not sure if they are latent or they will come up in the future as customers are waiting to file them after Covid-19,” Mr Nyakundi said.