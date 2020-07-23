Companies Jubilee shareholders to receive Sh580m in dividend

Jubilee Chairman Nizar Juma. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Jubilee Holdings Limited shareholders will today receive the final dividend amounting to Sh579.8 million despite the insurer having put on hold its annual general meeting.

The group announced Thursday that the decision to pay dividends, made up of Sh8 per share, before the AGM will offer cash boost to shareholders given the negative impact of Covid-19 pandemic.

This latest payout, when added to the already paid interim dividend of Sh1 per share, will bring the total payout to Sh652.3 million.

“We are proud that Jubilee Holdings has demonstrated its solid financial ground and stood by its shareholders, and not lowered the dividend payout, despite the current difficulties caused by the Covid-19 Pandemic,” Chairman Nizar Juma said.

The latest payout is the same as that declared in the previous year despite the net profit having dropped narrowly by 2.6 percent to Sh4.02 billion on higher insurance claims and underwriting costs.