KCB branch deals go down by46pc

The number of transactions in KCB Group #ticker:KCB branches dropped 46 percent to 3.9 million in the six months to June, highlighting the switch to digital channels and reduced economic activities in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

KCB says that the drop was from 7.3 million transactions that had been handled across its 359 branches in a similar period last year.

The share of branch transactions dropped as non-branch transactions such as on mobile phone rose.

The decline coincided with the period in which customers were granted transaction fee waivers on digital transactions to discourage cash handling after Kenya reported the first case of the infectious virus mid-March.

This saw customers shift to digital transactions to reduce cash handling and also achieve social distancing that was required in lowering infections.

KCB discloses that the number of customers served by one teller in a day dropped by about 13 people on average to 52.

The fall was despite banks having cut the working times by between one and two hours on reduced pace of economic activities and to also allow staff comply with curfew hours.

During the review period, 79 percent of the transactions were on mobile phone while ATMs handled three percent as agency, internet and point of sale took 16 percent.

Non-branch revenue grew by 13 percent to Sh4.9 billion, reflecting the switch in customer habits. About Sh4.3 billion was from mobile transactions.

Customer to business (C2B) transactions value rose to Sh98.6 billion coming in the period in which there was waiver of fees.

“Exponential growth in number and value of C2B transactions during Covid -19 period driven by the push to digital transactions and fee waivers,” said KCB.

Monthly C2B transactions were below Sh8 billion before the waivers but rose to Sh17 billion and then to Sh35 billion in June after charges were frozen.

Non-funded income grew by six percent to Sh14 billion from Sh13.2 billion driven largely by revenues from the digital proposition and growth in the forex income, KCB said.