Companies KCB inks cheaper Sh2bn loans for Laikipia traders

KCB chief operating officer Samuel Makome. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Financier KCB #ticker:KCB has set aside Sh2 billion to lend to businesses in Laikipia County at a lower interest rate to help them weather the Covid-19 storm.

The arrangement targeting small traders in the area is set to see 5,000 small and medium enterprises and 180 cooperative societies access credit at nearly five percentage points less than the market rate.

Under the KCB and Laikipia County partnership, the societies are expected to enjoy six percent interest rate on loans and SMEs at 7.5 percent.

The cheap credit is linked to the county government offering borrowers a grant of between five percent and 6.5 percent of the loans that will be used to defray the interest expenses.

“The interest-sharing and guarantee model is one of the innovative ways the bank has developed through partnership with the county government to facilitate credit to catalyse the business growth of the entrepreneurs and enable economic recovery,” KCB chief operating officer Samuel Makome said.

advertisement

Laikipia County Governor Ndiritu Muriithi said the package will help stimulate economic recovery.

“This product is a unique blend of risk-sharing guarantee and grants to buy down interest rates. This partnership will unlock the much-needed credit to businesses enabling them to have sufficient liquidity to continue their activities,” said Mr Muriithi.