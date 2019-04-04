Companies KNH’s acting CEO sent on terminal leave

KNH is facing a management crisis as some top positions remain vacant. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has sent acting chief executive officer Thomas Mutie on terminal leave, paving the way for a substantive appointment to the position.

Health Secretary Sicily Kariuki said the ministry cannot hire a substantive CEO immediately since a dispute touching on the matter is in court.

“We are finalising the process of his terminal leave but we still have to look for someone to do it in acting capacity but hopefully that will be resolved by May 2 when the matter is finalised in court,” she said.

Dr Mutie had taken over from Lily Koros who was suspended as hospital’s CEO and later hired as Administration Secretary at the Health ministry.

The hospital advertised the CEO’s position through consultancy firm Deloitte but the process was halted after a rights group moved to court citing discrimination in the hiring procedure.

The institution is facing a management crisis with other top management positions filled on a temporary basis for indefinite time pending substantive appointments.

Some key offices whose functions have significant impact on the running of the hospital such as director of clinical services are headed by individuals in an acting capacity.

Dr Peter Masinde, who has been the acting director of clinical medical services, retired last week.