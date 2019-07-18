KPC kicks off search for new boss

Companies
The board of Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) has advertised the position of its former managing director Joe Sang who was arrested last December over corruption allegations.
This comes just days after the firm confirmed its had extended the contract of acting MD Hudson Andambi.
In a notice, the scandal-rocked State corporation says interested and qualified candidates must have a minimum of 15 years working experience, with at least 10 years in an executive management position.
“KPC offers a competitive remuneration package in line with public service guidelines. The appointment will be for a contractual period of three years, renewable once for a similar period of time subject to satisfactory performance and delivery of set performance targets and outcomes,” the notice said.
Mr Sang resigned on December 4 and was arrested a few days later over alleged corruption involving construction of the Sh1.8 billion Kisumu oil jetty.
