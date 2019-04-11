Companies KQ-Delta deal to allow easier connections to 11 US cities

Passengers travelling to the US on Kenya Airways #ticker:KQ can now connect to 11 cities in America comfortably after the national carrier activated its codeshare with Delta Airlines.

The move, which opens seamless travel in the US and Canada, will see passengers avoid difficulties in connecting to other American cities once they reach New York.

“The arrangement will enable both the business and leisure travellers enjoy greater connectivity and efficiency in 11 US cities and four Canadian cities,” said KQ chief executive Sebastian Mikosz.

Mr Mikosz said the arrangement is an opportunity for travellers to connect from New York, using the direct flight from Nairobi, to other cities within the US and Canada opening many more opportunities at more competitive fares.

“As part of our commitment to the New York route, we are proud to be a part of this partnership that will open up opportunities for our customers to access more destinations in North America through the John F. Kennedy Airport,” he said.

Increase frequency

The CEO said the New York route continues to be a strategic route for Kenya Airways and as an airline, KQ is committed to it as it gear up for Summer 2019 season which is a high-flying season.

Mr Mikosz said Kenya Airways will increase its frequency to New York in June from five days a week to seven days.

“This is expected to open more opportunities for travelers to take advantage of this route during this high season,” he said.

The codeshare agreement is also in line with Kenya Airways’ broader strategy to assert its presence and expand connectivity across Africa while opening opportunities for tourism, trade and investment.

In October last year, the airline launched direct flight from Nairobi to New York, with daily flights.