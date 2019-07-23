Companies KQ adds flight frequencies to meet higher demand

Passengers book their flights at a Kenya Airways office at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. FILE PHOTO | NMG

National carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) #ticker:KQ has increased flight frequency to three regional tourist destinations as it seeks to meet the rising demand during the peak travel season.

Chief Commercial Officer Ursula Silling said flights to Mombasa, Zanzibar and Kilimanjaro will rise in the months of July to August 2019 as well as Juba and Kigali routes.

The coastal city of Mombasa will see an increase of two flights to 12 daily, with customers travelling to Kilimanjaro enjoying an additional flight, bringing the total to two daily, she said in a statement.

The Juba, Zanzibar and Kigali routes will each see an additional flight with four to Juba (Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday), while flights to Zanzibar will operate on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays and daily to Kigali.

“The additional frequencies will ensure we serve our customers better, more efficiently and in a timely manner. This will also play an important role in growing our business in addition to supporting the tourism industry” said Ms Silling.