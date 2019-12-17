Companies KRA yet to issue City Lodge with Sh300m tax break

An artist’s impression of the City Lodge Hotel at the Two Rivers Mall in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

South African hospitality group City Lodge is yet to be issued with a tax break of more than Sh300 million for the construction of a hotel at Two Rivers Mall, forcing it to continue paying up on its Kenyan operations.

The multinational had last year applied to the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) for the tax benefit on the 171-room hotel with hope that the signoff would come before the end of June 2018.

However, approval has remained pending for over a year, delaying the awaited zero tax charge for the entire Kenya operation. This would have run until such time the allowance has been fully utilised.

“The group’s application for an investment deduction allowance on the development of the City Lodge Hotel at Two Rivers Mall in Nairobi awaits finalisation by the Kenya Revenue Authority,” City Lodge says in a trading update for the year ended 30 June 2019.

Firms constructing buildings outside the city of Nairobi and municipalities of Mombasa and Kisumu are entitled to a capital allowance of 150 per cent of the value of the investment that must be at least Sh200 million.

advertisement

The tax incentive is offered to boost projects outside the major towns where there is high concentration of investments including manufacturing plants.

The same is also enjoyed on capital expenditure on buildings and machinery used for manufacturing under bond or in export processing zone as well as special economic zones.

The multinational’s other operations in Kenya include Nairobi’s Fairview Hotel and Town Lodge, which it acquired from their previous owners.

City Lodge says that Kenyan operations experienced a weaker second half due to increased hotel supply and economic growth failing to translate into more commercial activities.

“Occupancies were two percentage points lower for the full year. City Lodge Hotel at Two Rivers Mall continues to improve, but at a slower pace than expected,” the multinational said.

The multinational’s profit after tax for the year to June dropped by 26 percent to R205.5 million (Sh1.45 billion) driven by a fall in revenue outside South Africa.

It has a presence in Botswana, Namibia, Mozambique, Kenya and Tanzania.