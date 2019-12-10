Companies KWAL unveils new product for the Kenyan millennial

The Kenya Wine Agency Limited (KWAL) has unveiled a new alcoholic product as it seeks to diversify its range of local products to cater to the ever-changing drinker’s taste buds.

The company says the Caribia Cane spirit is refined, well-blended and smooth to captivate the dynamic Kenyan millennial with their unique tastes and preferences.

The product comes packaged in an afro-inspired bottle inspired by the vitality, energy and the uninhibited expression of the target audience who live colouring outside the box and coming up with their own rules.

"The alcohol market is innovative enabling more competition and giving customers a wider variety of products. At KWAL, we are looking at ways to diversify our product portfolio and create memorable experiences through our brand offering hence our need to produce more competitive and appealing products to suit different targets," said Geoffrey Oriku, KWAL’s Brand Manager.

The Caribia Cane was unveiled during celebrated Reggae artist Chris Martin’s concert at Impala Grounds in Nairobi on Saturday.

The strategic launch is part of KWAL’s plan to solidify their stance in Kenya by increasing their presence and market share in the local alcoholic beverages market.

KWAL marketing director Christine Ethangatta disclosed that the name Caribia was inspired by the welcoming spirit of the Kenyan people garnished off with the mysterious, alluring and exotic Caribbean Island vibes.

Greg Pitt, KWAL’s commercial director said: “We are delighted to introduce finely crafted Caribia Cane which is the latest addition to our growing local brand portfolio. Through informed market research we are committed to continuously craft more refreshing and innovative drinks that appeal to our consumers.”

Caribia Cane competes favourably with other similar brands in the market through its affordable retail price of Sh220 for the 250ml bottle and Sh600 for the 750ml bottle.