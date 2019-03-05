Companies Kenya Airways adds 187 staff to payroll

Kenya Airways CEO Sebastian Mikosz. FILE PHOTO | NMG

National carrier Kenya Airways #ticker:KQ is set to hire 187 staff as the airline expands its route network structure amid a plan to bring on a new Dreamliner by June this year.

The Nairobi Securities Exchange-listed carrier, which currently has 895 flight attendants, told the Business Daily on Tuesday that recruitment of 100 flight attendants is currently underway, adding that no employee will be rendered jobless ahead of the planned takeover of operations at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and merger with the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA).

The airline is also recruiting 87 Assistant Flight Pursers (AFPs) in a move set to bring the total number of AFPs attached to the carrier to 115.

“We were able to start new routes without acquiring more aircraft. New York needed two aircraft to complete the operation yet we managed the route with the addition of only one aircraft. With the addition of the one Dreamliner in September 2018 and another due to join the network in June 2019 we need more cabin crew numbers to cover for this increase,” the firm said.

Competition

Kenya Airways plans to launch new routes to Rome and Geneva in three months as it seeks to expand its flight routes and cash in on more revenue in the wake of heightened competition.

CEO Sebastian Mikosz said the staff will be recruited progressively starting with the Flight Pursers (FPs), then the airline will hire AFP and finally flights attendants.

“The recruitment of the 100 FA is already underway in batches of 25 every month from the month of March 2019.”

The carrier, however, did not disclose whether they would be employed on contract or how much the company had set aside to hire them.

“Flight attendants earn a competitive salary that is generally higher that their peer groups within the region and within the private sector,” KQ said.

Kenya Airways is looking forward to taking over JKIA’s operations as part of a grand plan to deepen the airline’s recovery.

Members of parliament and the Kenya Aviation Workers Union (Kawu) are opposed the proposed merger, claiming it will render the profitable aviation regulator bankrupt.