Companies Kenya Pipeline starts interviews for managing director position

Kenya Pipeline Company chairman John Ngumi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) board will Wednesday start interviewing nine candidates shortlisted for the position of the Managing Director, which fell vacant following the exit of former boss Joe Sang in December over corruption allegations.

The interviews will see the nine try to convince the firm’s directors of their suitability to take the helm.

KPC board chairman John Ngumi told the Business Daily yesterday that the State corporation received 88 applications for the top job, which was sieved to 30 and then whittled down to the current shortlist.

“The interviews will take place at KPC head office in Nairobi starting Thursday (today) and Friday,” he said.

Initially, the company had received 92 applications when the position was first advertised.

Mr Ngumi clarified that the search for a new Managing Director was re-advertised as only three candidates had met basic documentary requirements.

He said the board could therefore not subject the candidates to the next stage of the interview which entails a rigorous examination of leadership skills and industry knowledge among other issues.

“It would have been a charade for the Board Human Resource Committee to go through an exercise to arrive at a shortlist with only three candidates to examine, especially since the board is ultimately expected to come up with three names for the Cabinet Secretary’s concurrence,” said Mr Ngumi.

Mr Ngumi remained tight-lipped on the identity of the nine candidates. However, sources privy to the recruitment said that “very strong” candidates had placed their applications for the job.

After Mr Sang’s exit, Mr Hudson Andambi is currently running the firm in an acting capacity. He was appointed last December and could either go home or pass the test to continue running the corporation.

Mr Andambi was appointed by the Ministry of Petroleum and Mining in consultation with board chairman John Ngumi.