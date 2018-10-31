Companies Kenya Power, Mumias Sugar miss CMA deadline for release of financial results

An investor at the Nairobi Securities Exchange. Kenya Power and Mumias Sugar Company #ticker:MSC have missed the October 31 deadline of publishing their financial results FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenya Power and Mumias Sugar Company #ticker:MSC have missed the October 31 deadline of publishing their financial results for the year ended June 2018.

The two listed companies have, however, been granted an extension by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) after they made an application explaining reasons for the delay.

Kenya Power, which last week issued a profit warning signalling that its earnings would drop to levels last seen in 2014, blames the delay on changes in management.

“The delay is mainly attributed to recent changes in the company’s senior management which has affected the preparation and finalisation of the annual financial statements and accounts,” said acting CEO Jared Othieno.

On July 16, Kenya Power appointed Mr Othieno as acting CEO, taking over from Ken Tarus who is facing charges of corruption alongside other senior managers.

November announcement

Mr Othieno said that the results will now be announced not later than November 30, 2018.

At the same time, loss-making Mumias Sugar blamed the delay on financial challenges and said that CMA has granted it a one-month extension and will also be expected to make public its performance within this period.