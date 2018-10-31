Companies
Kenya Power, Mumias Sugar miss CMA deadline for release of financial resultsWednesday, October 31, 2018 9:16
Kenya Power and Mumias Sugar Company #ticker:MSC have missed the October 31 deadline of publishing their financial results for the year ended June 2018.
The two listed companies have, however, been granted an extension by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) after they made an application explaining reasons for the delay.
Kenya Power, which last week issued a profit warning signalling that its earnings would drop to levels last seen in 2014, blames the delay on changes in management.
“The delay is mainly attributed to recent changes in the company’s senior management which has affected the preparation and finalisation of the annual financial statements and accounts,” said acting CEO Jared Othieno.
On July 16, Kenya Power appointed Mr Othieno as acting CEO, taking over from Ken Tarus who is facing charges of corruption alongside other senior managers.
November announcement
Mr Othieno said that the results will now be announced not later than November 30, 2018.
At the same time, loss-making Mumias Sugar blamed the delay on financial challenges and said that CMA has granted it a one-month extension and will also be expected to make public its performance within this period.
“The reporting and publishing delay and subsequent CMA reporting deadline extension request has been caused by operational matters due to the well-known financial challenges currently facing the company leading to delay in finalisation of our year end accounts audit,” acting CEO Patrick Chebosi said.
