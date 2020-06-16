Companies Kenya Power issues third profit warning on Corona controls

Kenya Power #ticker:KPLC has issued its third profit warning in a row, citing reduced electricity consumption due to coronavirus control measures and rising cost of buying wholesale power from firms like KenGen.

The alert means the utility’s net earnings will decline by at least 25 percent of last year’s profit of Sh262 million — which was the worst in 16 years.

While its sales increased 0.7 percent to 7,379.28 million in the 10 months to April based on official State data, demand for electricity has dropped since Kenya imposed movement restrictions to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has adversely affected our business operation leading to a slow growth in electricity sales and an increase in financing costs resulting in reduced earnings,” said the firm.

“Based on a review of the company’s financial performance the board of directors has determined that the earnings for the financial year ended June 30, 2020 are projected to be lower than the earnings for the previous year,” said Kenya Power.

The firm has been pulled down by the rising cost of buying electricity from power generators like KenGen that jumped by Sh18 billion last year, blunting the impact of an increase in sales.

Kenya Power had made an application to the regulator for an increase in electricity prices by up to a fifth, saying it is key to reversing its reducing profitability — which has seen its earnings drop for three years in a row.

But the State has frozen the review, which combined with the flat sales look set to hurt the firm’s profits.

KenGen reckons that demand for its electricity had dropped by about eight percent due to Covid-19 restrictions that have seen businesses cut down their activities in response to the pandemic.

The State has banned public gatherings, closed bars and schools and imposed a 9pm-4am curfew, which was previously longer, starting from dusk to dawn until June 6 when it was reviewed.

Kenya’s first case of Covid-19 was recorded in mid-March and so far the count has climbed to more than 3,700 while related deaths are at more than 100.

Kenya Power’s net profit for the six months to December declined 71.8 percent to Sh693 million, indicating that its troubles started ahead of Kenya announcing its first case of Corona on March 13.