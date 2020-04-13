Companies Kenya Power leases late Michuki estate for Kangema offices

The late John Michuki. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenya Power #ticker:KPLC has leased the estate of the late John Michuki in Kangema, Murang’a County, for Sh420,000 a year for its newly established office in the area.

The utility firm said in its notification of tender awards that it will be paying Sh35,000 per month as lease costs for the estate, even though it did not give details such as size and name of the estate it will be occupying.

The power monopoly only disclosed ownership of the premises as “estate of the late John Njoroge Michuki” as opposed to giving names of directors as is the case with other tenders.

The power distributor has been opening new offices to help it manage customer needs better in the wake of increased cases of fraud and widening losses even as customer numbers soared.

Kenya Power leases the estate at a time the siblings of the late Michuki, a former powerful Cabinet Secretary who passed on in 2012, are embroiled in succession battles.

The late Michuki is widely acknowledged as one of the best performing ministers in former President Mwai Kibaki’s government especially in transport and environment dockets.

VAST ASSETS

Mr Kibaki was Kenya’s third President between 2003 and 2013.

Mr Michuki’s net worth is in billions of shillings, with assets such as parcels of land, stocks of various companies and ownership of several buildings, including Cargen House within the Nairobi Central Business District and Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club.

The passing on of his wife six months after his own death has left their six children in squabbles over how to share the wealth.

FAMILY WEALTH WAR

Court documents showed the late Michuki owned shares in Kenya Airways, Ndarugu Plantations, Silver Homes, Coots Holdings, Snipe Investments, Kangema Farmlands, Agricultural and Industrial Holdings, Mountain Lodge, Mika Estate Nairobi Golf Hotels Kenya, New Kenshoes Company, Fairview Investments and Highland Tea Company.