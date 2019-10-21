Seven local hotels were feted during the 2019 World Luxury Hotel awards where six emerged top in various categories across Africa as one topped in East Africa.
Elewana Kifaru House located in Lewa Conservancy emerged the continent’s overall luxury hotel with best scenic environment with Nanyuki’s Maiyan emerging top in luxury private pool villa category as Nairobi’s Sankara bagged the luxury boutique hotel award.
