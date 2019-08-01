Companies Ketepa eyes Nigeria, South Africa markets to boost sales

Ketepa says it earned Sh200 million in revenue from selling tea via Naivas’ 54 retail chains. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Tea grower-cum-processor, Kenya Tea Packers (Ketepa) is studying various African market regulations, including Nigeria and South Africa, as it looks to grow sales of its ready-to-drink tea varieties.

Ketepa managing director Albert Otochi said the firm is taking advantage of the free market protocol to collaborate with key distributors in western and southern Africa to sell its teas at various retail outlets in a bid to grow the brand in the region.

“If you go to Egypt where we have a vast presence, you shall see our billboards strewn across strategic locations in Cairo and this has been done in Uganda, Tanzania, South Sudan among other African countries we sell our tea to,” said Mr Otochi.

The Ketepa managing director was speaking yesterday at Naivas Ciata Mall on Kiambu Road when the two firms launched a tea month campaign targeting Kenyans in a bid to grow tea drinking.

Naivas Chief Commercial Officer Willy Kimani said diversifying various tea flavours would help sell the Ketepa brand that has been in the market for the past 40 years.

Ketepa noted that it had introduced an online platform to help foreign retailers and individual buyers directly source the beverage from it.

Tea is grown by 600,000 smallholder farmers with more people earning livelihoods working in the farms, factories, transport as well as marketing centres across Kenya.