Kisumu’s Bluewater picks hotel manager

Companies
Kisumu’s Bluewater picks hotel managerTuesday, September 10, 2019 22:00
Local family-owned hospitality firm Bluewater Hotels has signed a deal with an international management firm Aleph Hospitality that will see the latter manage an upcoming facility under the Mariott Hotel franchise set to open in Kisumu in 2022.
Aleph Hospitality will operate the property under the Protea Hotels by Marriott brand.
The new deal comes after the management firm’s signing of Best Western Plus Westlands, set to open in Nairobi later in the year and two other properties also under construction.
“As the hotel owner, we benefit from the reputation and distribution of a major global brand, coupled with the regional knowledge and expertise of Aleph Hospitality, known for its world-class approach to independent hotel management,” said Bluewater Hotels managing director Edward Guda.