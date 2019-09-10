Companies Kisumu’s Bluewater picks hotel manager

Local family-owned hospitality firm Bluewater Hotels has signed a deal with an international management firm Aleph Hospitality that will see the latter manage an upcoming facility under the Mariott Hotel franchise set to open in Kisumu in 2022.

Aleph Hospitality will operate the property under the Protea Hotels by Marriott brand.

The new deal comes after the management firm’s signing of Best Western Plus Westlands, set to open in Nairobi later in the year and two other properties also under construction.