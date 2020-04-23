Companies Kura and Kerra begin search for substantive heads

Workers repair potholes in Nyeri town on March 4, 2020. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI | NMG

Two road agencies have launched search for substantive heads after more than two years with acting bosses.

The Kenya Urbans Roads Authority (Kura) and the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (Kerra) separately advertised for the positions of director-general on Tuesday.

Eng Silas Kinoti has been the acting DG at Kura for the last four years, while Mr Luke Kipchumba Kimeli has been the acting director-general at Kerra for the last two years.

Mr Kinoti took over following the exit of acting boss Peter Mundinia to Kenya National Highways Authority (KenHA), where he is the director-general.

Mr Kimeli’s appointment in 2018 followed the nomination of the then director-general John Ogango for the position of ambassador by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

advertisement

“The successful candidate will serve on a three-year contract, renewable once,” the two adverts read.

Applications for the positions must be received by May 5 for Kerra and May 11 for Kura.

Kerra coordinates the development, rehabilitation, maintenance and management of rural roads, while Kura oversees public roads in cities and municipalities. Roads classified as national roads are, however, under KeNHA.

The Kenya Roads Board last month released maintenance funds to the three road agencies.

In the latest allocations, KeNHA got Sh10.7 billion, Kerra was allocated Sh6.5 billion, while Kura got Sh3 billion.