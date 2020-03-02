Companies Kwale miner pays Sh593m royalties

A titanium mining site in Kwale County. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT

Australian mining firm Base Resources paid the Kenyan government royalties of $5.8 million (Sh593.7 million) in the half year ended December on titanium exports from its Kwale operation.

This was down from $7.1 million (Sh721.1 million) paid a year earlier, with the lower earnings caused by reduced sales and production of the titanium minerals ilmenite, rutile and zircon.

The multinational pays royalties at the rate of 2.5 percent of export sales value. The company has paid total royalties of more than Sh7 billion over the past five years.

Its sales in the review period dropped 18.3 percent to Sh8.4 billion from Sh10.3 billion. International prices of the minerals per tonne rose 9.3 percent to an average of $399 (Sh40,400), mitigating the impact of lower volume sales. “Demand for rutile and ilmenite remained strong throughout the period and prices continued to strengthen, while global economic uncertainties tempered demand for zircon,” Base Resources said in a trading update.

The multinational exported 209,007 tonnes, representing a decline of a third compared to Sh279,772 tonnes a year earlier.

