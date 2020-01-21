Companies Kwale titanium miner ups 2020 output forecast

A titanium mining site in Kwale County. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT

Australian mining firm Base Resources has increased its production forecast for the year ending June in Kwale by an average of 12 percent, citing higher prospects for rutile, ilmenite and zircon minerals.

The move signals higher sales and royalties to the government, especially if prices of titanium in the international markets remain stable or rise.

The firm said it has encountered more minerals, especially rutile and zircon, since starting mining on the South Dune ore body in July last year, necessitating the upward review of its forecast.

“The company has encountered higher rutile and marginally lower ilmenite than expected in the mineral assemblage, with zircon largely as forecast,” says the firm in revised production guidance for 2020 financial year.

In the new guidance, the firm expects to mine an average of 78,000 tonnes of rutile, being 16.4 percent higher than the average of 67,000 tonnes projected earlier.

Base projects that it will mine an average of 345,000 tonnes of ilmenite, which is 3.8 percent higher than the previous expectation of 332,500 tonnes.

It further expects zircon to rise by 15.1 percent to 30,500 tonnes from a previous estimate average of 26,500 tonnes.

Base explained that the separation efficiency is higher due to the good mineral characteristics at South Dune ore compared to the one it encountered at Central Dune ore. This had led to higher recoveries for all products in the mineral separation plant, particularly for rutile and zircon.

“With the expectation that these trends will continue, in conjunction with higher mining volumes achieved year to date, the production guidance for all products has been revised upwards,” said Base.

The miner expects mineral separation plant recoveries of 102 percent for rutile, up from 99 percent.

Recoveries for ilmenite and zircon have been revised upwards by one percentage point and eight percentage points respectively.

The Kwale operation is key to Base’s profitability. It posted a 13 percent jump in net profit to Sh4.96 billion in the year ended June 2019.