Companies Lawmakers reject Yatani pick for NG-CDF top job

Treasury Secretary Ukur Yatani. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA

MPs have rejected Treasury Secretary Ukur Yatani’s nominee for appointment as chief executive of National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF).

MPs drowned communication by National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi announcing the nomination of Mohamed Abdile to take over from Yusuf Mbuno who has been acting for more than eight years. The position of NG-CDF chief executive has remained vacant since 2011.

The House must vet and either approve or reject Mr Abdile before appointment as the substantive CEO. The lawmakers chanted “No! No!” when Mr Muturi announced that he had received a communication from Mr Yattani nominating Mr Abdile for the top job.

Mr Muturi braced the strong MPs’ opposition and read the communication before directing the Select Committee on National Government Constituencies Development Fund to vet the nominee and file a report within two weeks.

“The consequence of your actions is that this nominee will be deemed to have been approved after 14 days of this notification. It is only until this nominee goes through the necessary procedure of vetting that you can either approve or reject his nomination,” he said.

The action by MPs to strongly oppose the nominee on the floor of the House could signal a long wait for a substantive office holder at the NG-CDF.

In March 2017, the House team rejected Wilfred Buyema nominated for the position and instead recommended that then Devolution Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri reconstitutes the board.