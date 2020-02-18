Companies Lawyers training on law firm marketing, branding

Maria Mbeneka. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Lawyers will Thursday undergo a voluntary training on business skills like marketing and accounting needed to operate a law firm.

The one-day training in Nairobi will focus on how to shepherd a law firm as a profit making unit, branding and business planning for sustainable growth.

Kenya has witnessed a rise in the number of law firms as advocates increasingly opt to start their own legal firms, but a number of the practising professionals are perceived to lack sound understanding of business management.

The training is the brainchild of Maria Mbeneka, who is seeking to become the next Law Society of Kenya (LSK) president whose election is slated for February 27.

The session on marketing and branding of a law firm will be led by Catherine Ngahu, the founder and chairperson of SBO Research, which advises firms on branding strategies to fit customer needs.

