Liberty appoints HR consultant to board

Ms Gladys Ogallo. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Nairobi Securities Exchange-listed insurer Liberty Kenya Holdings has appointed Gladys Ogallo, the managing director of Virtual Human Resources, to its board of directors.

Ms Ogallo, a holder of a Masters degree in Business administration from Kenyatta University, joins the company as it seeks to grow uptake of its premiums that slowed in the year to last December.

She was also a non-executive director at Housing Finance Group and served in a similar position at Pacis Insurance Company between 2009 and 2017.

“We are honoured to welcome her as a member of our board,” the insurer said yesterday through a company statement.

The firm, a subsidiary of the South African-owned The Liberty Group said that it is banking on Ms Ogolla’s vast experience in insurance, banking, investment and telecommunications to spur its growth as its seeks to increase its stake in the local insurance industry.

Her appointment makes her the second woman to sit on the firm’s board besides company secretary Caroline Kioni.

The appointment comes on the back of the insurer’s 9.8 percent drop in earnings for the year ended December 2018 to a net profit of Sh608 million on slowed uptake of premiums.