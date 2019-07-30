Liberty appoints HR consultant to board

Companies
Liberty appoints HR consultant to boardTuesday, July 30, 2019 19:46
Nairobi Securities Exchange-listed insurer Liberty Kenya Holdings has appointed Gladys Ogallo, the managing director of Virtual Human Resources, to its board of directors.
Ms Ogallo, a holder of a Masters degree in Business administration from Kenyatta University, joins the company as it seeks to grow uptake of its premiums that slowed in the year to last December.
She was also a non-executive director at Housing Finance Group and served in a similar position at Pacis Insurance Company between 2009 and 2017.
“We are honoured to welcome her as a member of our board,” the insurer said yesterday through a company statement.
The firm, a subsidiary of the South African-owned The Liberty Group said that it is banking on Ms Ogolla’s vast experience in insurance, banking, investment and telecommunications to spur its growth as its seeks to increase its stake in the local insurance industry.
Her appointment makes her the second woman to sit on the firm’s board besides company secretary Caroline Kioni.
The appointment comes on the back of the insurer’s 9.8 percent drop in earnings for the year ended December 2018 to a net profit of Sh608 million on slowed uptake of premiums.
Its net insurance premium revenue dropped by Sh21.5 million to Sh6.3 billion as commissions earnings decreased by 12.5 percent to Sh844 million.
In the Headlines
Auditors pocket Sh109m to guide sugar firms’ saleBy BRIAN NGUGI
11 minutes ago
Beverage, cosmetic firms sue Treasury CS, taxmanBy MAUREEN KAKAH
43 minutes ago
China debt issue overblown, says Afrexim chiefBy BRIAN NGUGI
1 hour ago
Waititu freed on Sh15m bail, barred from office - VIDEOBy NATION TEAM
8 hours ago