MPs reject Yatani pick for constituency fund CEO

Treasury Secretary Ukur Yatani by-passed acting Constituencies Development Fund (CDF) chief executive despite emerging top in the interviews and picked Mohamed Hussein Abdille whose nomination was rejected by Parliament Tuesday evening.

Mr Yusuf Mbuno, who has acted for the past nine years, scored 93 per cent while Mr Abdille had 73.3 per cent.

The NG-CDF board’s recommendation to Mr Yatani shows that the third candidate, Jackton Omullo Akelo, scored 66.35 per cent.

The nomination of Prof Abdille as CEO was outrightly rejected by lawmakers when his nomination was communicated to the House by Speaker Justin Muturi last week.

Mr Yatani picked Prof Abdille to replace Mr Mbuno who has controversially served the board for the last 11 years. Picked in 2011 as the acting CEO, Mr Mbuno replaced Ms Agnes Odhiambo, who was appointed Controller of Budget (CoB) serving until her eight-year term ended in August last year.

The Select committee on NG-CDF said Mr Abdille had no requisite qualifications for appointment to the position.

The committee said the NG-CDF Act requires a candidate to have a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in business administration, finance, accounting, engineering, economics, community development, law or any other relevant field from a recognised university.

“The committee, having considered the suitability, capacity and integrity of the nominee following vetting process and taking into account its observations…the committee hereby recommends that the National Assembly rejects [sic] the nomination of Prof Mohammed Hussein Abdille for appointment to the position of chief executive officer of the NG-CDF Board,” Maoka Maore, who chairs the committee said.