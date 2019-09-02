Companies Meru signs deal for Sh15bn green power project

Foreign Affairs Secretary Monica Juma. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Meru County has signed a memorandum of understanding with global renewable energy developers Windlab and Eurus Energy to develop an 80-megawatt hybrid power project valued at Sh15 billion.

The wind, solar PV and battery storage project dubbed Meru County Energy Park will consist of 20 wind turbines and more than 40,000 solar panels with ability to serve over 200,000 homes.

The MoU for the project was signed at the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (Ticad) in the presence of Kenya’s Foreign Affairs Secretary Monica Juma and Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Construction is expected to start in 2021 as a public-private partnership deal between Meru County Investment and Development Corporation (MCIDC) and the two energy firms.

Eurus Energy is Japan’s largest renewable energy independent power producer while Windlab is a publicly listed wind energy development firm headquartered in Australia.

MCIDC acting managing director Samwel Odhiambo said the MoU will help fast-track delivery of the project and allow locals to tap into the associated benefits.

“Signing the MoU here in Japan is a major milestone for the project. We are looking forward to hosting Africa’s first hybrid renewable energy facility in our county,” said Mr Odhiambo.