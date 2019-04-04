Companies Moran Publishers appoints new managing director, chairman

Ms Mary Maina. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Moran Publishers has appointed Mary Maina as it new managing director, taking over from David Muita.

Mr Muita took up a new role as chairman of the company’s board, replacing former Vice President Moody Awori, who has now retired.

Mr Muita is among the shareholders of the company which he and other shareholders bought in 2010 from its then UK parent firm, Macmillan.

Moran publishes secondary and primary text school books approved by the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD), as well as story and motivational books. It also publishes management books in collaboration with the Kenya institute of Management (KIM).

The firm is present in Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Malawi and Zambia, and plans to expand into Somalia.

Ms Maina, who holds a bachelor of commerce degree (marketing option) from the University of Nairobi, was previously serving as the firm's general manager.

Additionally, she has pursued several short courses on various aspects, including in publishing, marketing and strategic planning, locally and abroad.

Ms Maina has risen through the ranks at Moran, starting out as a marketing assistant in 1995 before being promoted to the marketing manager position, before her current promotion.