Mt Kenya University bags award for drive to ease water access

Mount Kenya University chairman Simon Gicharu. PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO | NMG

Mount Kenya University has bagged Sh2 million in an international award for its efforts in easing access to clean drinking water.

The Thika-based institution won the Talloires Network Innovative Civic Engagement Award, 2020 after it distributed more than 10,000 water backpacks and treatment of over 1,000 jigger-infested pupils in Marsabit and Kilifi.

Talloires Network executive director Lorlene Hoyt said the university efforts have improved health and sanitation among the communities and contributed to a more inclusive society.

The university students and lecturers started the community outreach programmes in 2016 in partnership with a local NGO — Partners for Care.

“After a competitive review process, the selection committee was impressed by the partnership and wishes to recognise and support (Mount Kenya University) continued civic engagement work,” said Ms Hoyt.

