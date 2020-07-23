Mt Kenya University bags award for drive to ease water access

Companies
Mt Kenya University bags award for drive to ease water accessFriday, July 24, 2020 1:32
Mount Kenya University has bagged Sh2 million in an international award for its efforts in easing access to clean drinking water.
The Thika-based institution won the Talloires Network Innovative Civic Engagement Award, 2020 after it distributed more than 10,000 water backpacks and treatment of over 1,000 jigger-infested pupils in Marsabit and Kilifi.
Talloires Network executive director Lorlene Hoyt said the university efforts have improved health and sanitation among the communities and contributed to a more inclusive society.
The university students and lecturers started the community outreach programmes in 2016 in partnership with a local NGO — Partners for Care.
“After a competitive review process, the selection committee was impressed by the partnership and wishes to recognise and support (Mount Kenya University) continued civic engagement work,” said Ms Hoyt.
The university said it would use the funds to expand the initiative including an additional 3,500 pupils infested with jiggers in Watamu, Malindi besides setting up handwashing units countrywide in the war on the coronavirus.
