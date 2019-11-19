Companies Muganda drops second CEO role in under 2 years

Mr Joe Muganda (right). FILE PHOTO | NMG

Vivo Energy Kenya chief executive Joe Muganda has resigned from the oil marketing firm, marking the second time in under two years that he is exiting the corner office before end of his contract.

The company announced yesterday that Mr Muganda, who joined the firm on February 1, last year, will be leaving at the end of this month.

No explanation was given on why Mr Muganda has resigned even as the oil marketer settled on Peter Murungi as the new managing director effective December 1.

Mr Murungi, who has been the chief operating officer at Vivo, now becomes the third CEO at the oil marketer in under two years.

“Peter’s appointment follows the leadership of Vivo Energy Kenya by Joe Muganda, who has decided to leave the company at the end of November,” the company said in a statement.

Vivo executive vice president for East and Southern Africa, Hans Paulsen, yesterday thanked Mr Muganda for his contribution at the firm during his short stint.

“I would like to thank Joe for as MD of Vivo Energy Kenya, and wish him well for the future. I am certain that Peter will build on this success to steer the organisation to even greater achievements,” he said.

Mr Muganda left Nation Media Group (NMG) in January last year before the end of his contract to fill the void left by Polycarp Igathe, who had resigned to become Nairobi County Deputy Governor.

Mr Igathe has since rejoined the corporate world after a short stint in politics and is now Vivo’s Executive Vice President in charge of sales across the company’s operations in Africa.

Vivo declined to divulge more information on why Mr Muganda was leaving in less than two years given that such executive positions are usually on a three-year contract or more.

Before NMG, Mr Muganda served as Kenya Breweries Limited chief executive until 2015.

Mr Murungi has worked for Vivo Energy over the past 12 years in various capacities, both in Kenya and Namibia.