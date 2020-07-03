Companies Mumias Sugar buys equipment in readiness for September milling

Mumias Sugar Company #ticker:MSC has finally procured vital equipment needed to see the miller roar back to life.

Receiver manager, Ponangipalli Venkata Ramana Rao, on Thursday said the rotors will be shipped into the country from a supplier in South Africa before end of this month.

Plans for purchase of the equipment were delayed due to restrictions put in place following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Rao did not, however, reveal the cost of the rotors.

The company has already carried out an inspection of the sugar milling equipment at the factory and engineers who were involved in the work said the mills were in good working condition.

Mr Rao said the firm is expected to start sugar milling operations in September after the rotors are installed and test run of the mills done.

“We had expected to move fast with the preparations for sugar milling, but there have been several challenges which have slowed down the process.