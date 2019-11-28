Companies Mumias gets new boss as revival plan takes shape

Mumias Sugar Company ethanol production site. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The receiver manager appointed by KCB #ticker:KCB to take over operations of the cash-strapped Mumias Sugar Company #ticker:MSC has picked Francis Wabuke as acting general manager.

The appointment comes as plans to revamp dilapidated milling equipment and restructure operations at the factory are underway in a plan meant to kick-start millingin January next year.

Mr Wabuke is a former employee of the Booker Tate Company, a leading international agricultural production and processing consultancy firm.

He reported to work on Friday last week.

Before joining Booker Tate, he worked at the miller and later took up a management position at the Nzoia Sugar Company.

"We are busy working on a revival strategy that will ensure that we kick-start milling operations after carrying out repairs and maintenance of the factory," said Mr Ponangapalli Venkata Ramana Rao, the receiver manager.

The appointment of Mr Wabke came after Mr Rao met officials of the Kenya Union of Sugar Plantation and Allied Workers (KUSPAW) in Kisumu last week.

During the meeting Rao briefed the union officials on the progress being made to revive the miller.

The revival plan involves restarting ethanol production to generate revenue to sustain operations in the next one month after maintenance and repair of milling equipment.

It also entails preparation of 1,500 acres of land at the nucleus estate to plant cane within the next six months for supply of raw material to the factory.

Mr Franci Wangara, KUSPAW Secretary-General said the receiver manager had assured the union that the firm would absorb all workers at the factory when it resumes milling.

“At the moment, his focus is to generate revenue to restart operations at the factory after the planned repairs of milling equipment,” said Mr Wangara.

Mr Rao held a closed-door meeting with senior managers and workers at the factory in Mumias after briefing union officials.

In an earlier meeting with the union, the receiver manager had said he had no plans to sell the miller’s assets to recover unpaid loans after the High Court extended orders barring the move.