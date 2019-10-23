Companies Mumias receiver manager rules out sale of assets

Mumias Sugar Company. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The receiver manager appointed by Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) to take over operations of the troubled Mumias Sugar Company has ruled out sale of assets to recover unpaid loans.

In an interview, Mr Ponangipalli Venkata Ramana Rao said he was focused on reviving the miller with the support of the Kakamega County government.

It was however not immediately clear how the perpetual loss maker – which booked Sh15.1 billion loss in 2018 alone - can generate the Sh3bn that it owes KCB without asset sale.

Last week, the High Court extended orders stopping KCB from selling assets belonging to the debt-ridden miller

Mr Rao said he would proceed with his earlier plans to restart milling operations in the next three months after assessing the cost of repairs and maintenance at the factory in the next 10 days.

“I have not been served with court orders but my interpretation of it is that it does not affect our plans much since it says the status quo should be maintained and since we already on the ground, we will proceed with initial plans to revive the miller,” said Mr Rao on Tuesday.

The receiver manager met union officials and senior management officials on Thursday last week and briefed them on his plans to kick-start operations at the factory.

He reassured them that he had no plans of selling assets of the firm to recover the outstanding debt of Sh3 billion from the miller.

“We have had meeting with the Kakamega County government and made it clear to them that we have no plans of interfering with the assets of the company, including the nucleus estate in anyway. Our plan is to get the miller back on track so the millions who depend on the factory for a livelihood can smile again,” said Mr Rao.

He said plans to restart operations in the next three months were on course.

The plans include routine maintenance of the mills which will carried out after an evaluation had been done to establish the cost of repairs before milling could be restarted.