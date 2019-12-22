Companies NCBA adds branches in expansion drive

NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA

NCBA Group #ticker:NIC will open at least 10 new branches in Kenya next year as it sets eyes on expanding lending to small and medium-sized businesses.

The lender will set up the new branches in Nairobi and Mombasa where it already has a presence and in four other counties, which it will be entering for the first time.

This will raise its branch network to 95, spread across 21 counties.

The lender, which emerged from the combination of the former NIC Group and CBA Group, currently has 85 physical branches in 17 counties.

Group Managing director John Gachora said the branches will be smaller in size and serve more as sales centres as opposed to full service centres.

“You will see activities as early as next year.

“By end of 2020 we want to have entered four more counties and added at least 10 branches,” Mr Gachora told the Business Daily in an interview.

He explained that despite the industry’s increased focus on digital as opposed to physical branches, market surveys show that physical branches still dictate customer decisions on where to bank.

“We will make sure the branches we open are not the traditional heavy duty branches but economical ones. Expect small and very affordable branches running with fewer employees,” said Mr Gachora.

He expects that this would help the bank to expand without having to incur huge operational costs. Mr Gachora estimates that the new model would see the upcoming branches run at about a third the cost of traditional outlets.

The merger has left the new outfit with branch overlaps in places such as Thika Road Mall and Junction Mall while, in some instances, the branches face each other across the streets.