NHIF chief executive search seals Mwangi fate at agency

The National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) board has sent troubled chief executive Geoffrey Mwangi packing as the public insurer officially kicks off a search for a new CEO.

The board advertised the position Wednesday in the local dailies despite the fact that Mr Mwangi’s contract expires in November this year.

“Appointment to the CEO positions will be on contract for a term of three years renewable once for similar term, subject to satisfactory performance,” the job advert reads in part.

An insider at the Ministry of Health said the decision was made by the NHIF board and not the ministry, saying the former CEO has not requested a renewal of his contract.

“The rule is that six months before the expiry of the contract the employee is supposed to ask for renewal, which did not happen…so the Board went ahead and advertised,” the source said. “The process is long and it will take some time but if it is finalised before November then they will decide whether to pay him for the remainder of his term.”

Efforts to reach the Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki for clarification did not bear fruit by the time of going to press.

The move comes against the backdrop of the arraignment of several NHIF top officials over irregular procurement.

Trouble started for Mr Mwangi in September last year after police began to look into various transactions at the national insurer that were suspected to be fraudulent.

The board sent Mr Mwangi and acting finance director Wilbert Kurgat on compulsory leave as investigations into the loss of cash continued.

Nicodemus Odongo replaced Mr Mwangi in an acting capacity.