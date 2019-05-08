Companies NSE’s Odundo gets 30pc pay rise, new contract

Nairobi Securities Exchange CEO Geoffrey Odundo. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The chief executive of Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE), Geoffrey Odundo, got a 30.5 percent pay rise last year and secured a new four-year contract effective March 1.

Mr Odundo earned a total of Sh23.7 million in the year ended December, up from Sh18.1 million a year earlier despite the company recording a profit decline in the review period.

NSE’s net earnings fell 12 percent to Sh190.6 million, largely due to administrative expenses rising 13 percent to Sh560.3 million.

The company’s three percent sales growth to Sh626.1 million trailed the pace at which costs rose, resulting in the profit dip.

A prolonged bear run on the Nairobi bourse has also constrained NSE’s ability to grow earnings substantially. The benchmark NSE 20 Share Index, for instance, is nearly 50 percent off the last peak of 5,491 points in February 2015.

Basic salary

Most of the company’s revenue is derived from fees calculated on the value of transactions, with higher stock prices serving to boost the commissions.

Mr Odundo’s pay in the review period comprised a basic salary of Sh21.7 million and Sh1.9 million pension.

His income in the previous year consisted Sh16.5 million basic salary and Sh1.6 million pension.

“The chief executive is the only executive director on the board and the company has in place a remuneration policy which is aimed at ensuring compensation is competitive and aligned to the company’s strategic objectives,” NSE says in its latest annual report.

The company added that Mr Odundo’s contract was renewed for a second and final term which will run until February 2023.