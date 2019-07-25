Companies Naivas targets university students with food retail outlet

Local retailer Naivas has opened a food outlet within Qwetu student hostels on Jogoo Road, Makadara as the firm looks to boost its revenues by tapping into the growing population of university students in the area.

Unlike the firm’s other outlets, the store will mostly focus on selling ready-to-eat meals, tech devices and a range of personal care products.

“We carried out a comprehensive research that revealed the students’ needs covering convenience, affordability and product range. Theirs, we found out, is a generation that values their experience with a retailer as a broader service rather than just a point of purchase,” said Naivas chief commercial officer Willy Kimani.

The retailer is only the latest chain to target college students, coming after Java Coffee that currently operates an outlet within the United States International University (USIU) campus on Thika Road.

The Qwetu hostels draw students from the University of Nairobi, The Technical University of Kenya and other colleges, offering the retailer a ready market.

Real estate firm Qwetu has residences in Makadara, Parklands and Ruaraka that host more than 1,500 students within the compounds. The new branch comes weeks after Naivas opened its first outlet in Ong’ata Rongai, underlining its ambitious plans to expand its footprint amid competition from local and international brands.

The outlet marks the first move by Naivas to open a branch within university campuses after it aborted a similar move to take the space at Kenyatta University’s Unicity Mall in 2015.