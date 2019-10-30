Companies Olympia earnings drop on lower sales

Investment firm Olympia Capital posted a 10 percent decline in half year net earnings to Sh13.1 million on lower revenues.

The company booked Sh197 million revenue from its mainstay business of manufacturing vinyl floor tiles, aluminum, PVC windows and cleaning chemicals. Others are, provision of mechanical engineering services, selling and servicing office equipment and water pumps and revenue from property development and letting. This was lower than the Sh250.8 million revenue earned in a similar period to August last year.

Profits from operations dipped from Sh22.7 million in the first half of last year to Sh19.8 million at a time when the firm generated negative 290 million in cash flow from operating activities, down from Sh55.7 million last year.

The listed firm, formerly Dunlop Kenya Limited, also owns companies dealing in real estate.

Olympia said that it does not recommend interim dividends.