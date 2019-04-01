Oxford picks Mwazemba as regional head in EA

Companies
Oxford picks Mwazemba as regional head in EAMonday, April 1, 2019 20:48
Oxford University Press (OUP) has appointed John Mwazemba, an insider at the publisher, to the role of regional director at its East Africa business.
The promotion will see Mr Mwazemba overseeing the UK-based institution’s operations in Tanzania, Uganda and Rwanda in addition to Kenya.
The reorganisation also saw Hanri Pieterse appointed to the role of MD of OUP’s business in the East and Southern Africa, excluding South Africa.
Both roles became effective from April 1.
“Africa is an important part of the OUP portfolio, and a fast growing region, demographically and economically, I see a good future here for the Press. We need to align to both the growth opportunities and the market conditions in order to make us more responsive and more efficient. John and Hanriare are two experienced leaders who I know will be successful in implementing OUP’s strategic vision in our African markets,” said managing director of OUP’s Oxford Education Division Fathima Dada.
The publisher said the reorganisation will better position the company to capitalise on the rapidly changing education industry.
