Companies Parliament drops Yatani’s pick for CDF top position

Mr Yusuf Mbuno. NMG PHOTO

Parliament has rejected Treasury’s nominee for CDF Board chief executive post and instead picked a fresh candidate.

The Select committee on the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF) wants Parliament to approve the nomination of Yusuf Mbuno, who has been acting as CEO of the board for more than nine years.

If approved, Treasury CS Ukur Yatani will appoint Mr Mbuno for a period of three years that is renewable once. The committee made the recommendation for Mr Mbuno’s confirmation as substantive CEO after MPs on March 17, roundly rejected Mohamed Hussein Abdille, Mr Yatani’s pick for the job.

The National Assembly’s committee successfully lobbied the House then to reject the nominee because Mr Mbuno emerged tops in the interviews with a score 93 per cent while Mr Abdille had 73.3 per cent.

The NG-CDF board’s recommendation to Mr Yatani showed that the third candidate Jackton Omullo Akelo scored 66.35 per cent.

advertisement

“Taking into consideration the findings of the Select committee on NG-CDF in its report on vetting of a nominee for appointment as CEO of the NGCDF board and pursuant to section 20(1) of NG-CDF Act 2015 as read together with section 8(3) of Public Appointment (Parliamentary Approvals) Act, this House approves the appointment of Yusuf Mbuno as CDF board chief executive officer,” Maoka Maore, who chairs the committee said in a notice of motion.

In rejecting the earlier nominee, the committee said Mr Abdille had no requisite qualifications for appointment to the position.

It said the NG-CDF Act require a candidate to possesses a Bachelor’s degree and a Master’s degree in Business Administration, Finance, Accounting, Engineering, Economics, Community Development, Law or any other relevant field from a recognised university.

Mr Abdille holds a bachelors of Science in Medical Microbiology from the University of Mysore, India.

The Act also requires one to have at least 15 years work experience in relevant field and serve in a senior position for a minimum of five years.