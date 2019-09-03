Companies Police arrest city car spare parts gang suspects

Police have a recovered a stockpile of motor vehicle spare parts at three garages used by a suspected gang of car thieves in Kasarani, Nairobi.

The suspects were arrested in Kahawa West on Saturday during a sting operation mounted by officers from the Flying Squad and regular police officers attached to Kasarani Police Division.

A fourth suspect was arrested on Sunday and is also helping police with investigations.

At the garage, which has warehouses in Kariobangi South, Kayole and Dandora, police broke down the locked mabati doors and discovered the stockpile including the number plates of a vehicle belonging to the East African Community secretariat.

The value of the stash could not be immediately established but is estimated to be worth millions of shillings.

It is suspected that the thieves would bring stolen cars to the three sites and then dismantle them before selling off the spare parts to unsuspecting buyers.

Police have named the suspects as Mr Francis Adabu Kinyanjui, Mr Stephen Njoroge Njihia, Ms Gladys Wanjiku and a fourth one only known as Ann.

Kasarani OCPD Peter Kimani said the suspects were arraigned on Monday and that they were still in custody after prosecutors requested the court to allow their detention pending completion of investigations into the syndicate.

“The gang members have previous cases pending in Kilimani, Kamukunji, Thika and Kajiado, and have skipped bail in all these courts to continue robbing motorists. On average, the gang has been stealing between three and four cars every month. We were determined to stop the trend from becoming the norm in the city,” said Mr Kimani.

Also recovered during the Saturday operation were two vehicles and SIM cards that the suspects are said to have stolen.