Companies Porini Safari Camps now expands into Meru National Park

Former Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) chairman Jake Grieves-Cook has received the nod from the Competition Authority of Kenya (CA) to purchase Kindani Ltd which owns Rhino River Camp lodge located in Meru National park.

The authority in a notice dated July 19 and made public a fortnight ago excluded Porini Safari Camps owned by Mr Cook from the provisions of part 4 of the competition Act since its combined turnover was below Sh1 billion.

“The merger will not affect competition negatively; the acquirer's turnover for the preceding year 2017 was Sh410,456,015 while the target's turnover was Sh18,013,527; and the combined turnover of Sh428,469,542 meets the threshold for exclusion under the Merger Threshold Guidelines,” CA said.

Hospitality firm Porini Safari Camps features nine properties spread across the country including in the Nairobi National Park which is home to the only tented camp. Other property are located within the Selenkay, Laikipia, Amboseli and the Mara wildlife conservancies. With this latest deal, Porini Safari Camps gains entry into Meru National Park.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 42 (1) of the Competition Act, 2010, the Competition Authority of Kenya excludes the purchase of the assets of Kindani Limited by Porini Safari Camps Limited from the provisions of Part IV of the Act due to the following reason…” said KCA Director General, Wang’ombe Kariuki in the statement.

