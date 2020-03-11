Companies Portland Cement launches search for CEO

East African Portland Cement #ticker:PORT is looking for a managing director a year after firing Simon Peter ole Nkeri.

Stephen Kyalo Nthei has been in charge in an acting capacity since May 2019 even as its fortunes continue to crumble.

The firm has struggled to grow sales in the face of growing competition and an ageing plant, making it difficult for it to meet its obligations, including loan repayments.

The new CEO is expected to shepherd a turnaround backed by the multi-billion shilling sale of 2,000 acres of prime land in Mavoko, Machakos.

“Applications should be received by close of business Friday, 20 March 2010,” EAPCC said in an advertisement in the dailies.

The firm received shareholder approval to sell the 2,000 acres and save it from being auctioned by KCB #ticker:KCB over a Sh5.4 billion loan.