Companies Portland sends home 150 as restructuring takes off

East African Portland Cement Company (EAPCC) #ticker:PORT has terminated contracts of 150 employees in administrative roles and offered new terms to qualified ones at a lower pay as it begins trimming its payroll.

The exercise will now move to other jobs that will see the cash-strapped cement-maker end up with a leaner workforce. Those found unfit for the reconfigured jobs will not be rehired.

Acting managing director Stephen Nthei said in a phone interview the board wants payroll costs that are not above 35 percent of the sales revenue and also cap administrative costs at a third of total workforce costs.

“The bottom-line is to get a lean workforce at a reduced cost of labour. We are not turning back. We prioritised top management and we have handled about 150 people, so far,” said Mr Nthei.

“What we are doing is to pick a particular category of staff and give them redundancy notices of one month, which is specific to them.”

The dismissed employees are then subjected to a suitability assessment to evaluate whether they qualify for the recalibrated jobs. This will see an unspecified number of workers exit given the management is favouring a workforce of not more than 600.

665 JOBS

EAPCC has been shedding jobs over the years as performance waned. At the close of June 2017, it had 1,265 employees. Trimming the workforce to about 600 will mean that in under two years, 665 jobs will have been shed.