Companies Portuguese companies eye Kenya investments

International Conferences & Events Director-General Benson Ogutu. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Portuguese companies looking to invest in the country will now find it easier to locate targeted opportunities following the launch of the Portuguese Business Council Kenya, a lobby group set up to help the firms advance their agenda locally and in Lisbon.

The lobby is eyeing increased trade in the pharmaceutical, technology, agriculture, and manufacturing industries in Kenyan.

“The Portuguese Business Council Kenya will provide networking opportunities for businesses and individuals from both nations while at the same time working with relevant agencies to ensure there is ease in carrying out this trade,” said, João Ramos a founding member of the council.

This latest development follows efforts by Portuguese and local state officials to have Nairobi and Lisbon re-engage.

“The bilateral instruments of co-operation that have been signed in the diverse fields have also provided the much-needed impetus for enhancing these relations,” said International Conferences & Events Director-General Benson Ogutu at the launch of the lobby group.