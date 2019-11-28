Companies Quickmart launches new branch, eyes five in 2020

The Ongata Rongai Quickmart branch to be launched on November 28, 2019. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

Kenya’s third largest retailer Quickmart will open five to six new stores by next year as part of an aggressive growth drive targeting the underserved segments of the Kenyan market.

Speaking ahead of Thursday’s official opening of the Ongata Rongai outlet, Quickmart’s marketing and business development manager Betty Wamaitha said the new branches will target underserved neighbourhoods.

The retailer’s Ongata Rongai branch manager Brian Mutiso said the expansion will also provide its suppliers with wider market access.

The firm remained tight-lipped about the locations of the new branches, only saying that its second 24-hour branch will be in Hurlingham.

“Quickmart Chaka will be opened soon as a 24hr branch targeting the middle class shopper who is looking for convenient shopping seven days a week,” the firm said in a statement.

advertisement

The expansion comes two-months after Sokoni Retail Kenya signed a deal to acquire a majority shares of Quickmart at an undisclosed amount.

The takeover saw Sokoni merge the operations of Quickmart and Tumaini Self Service to form a single operation that is set to give the investor a stronger footing in Kenya’s competitive formal retail space.