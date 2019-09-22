Companies Rai-owned Sukari Industries seeks power licence

Sukari Industries plant. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Rai-owned Sukari Industries Limited plans to put up a six-megawatt power generation plant that will be used to run the factory’s operations.

The South Nyanza-based private miller is seeking a permit from the Energy & Petroleum Regulatory Authority, which, in a public notice, has called on any persons objecting the move to do so in a letter to the regulator.

“The power generated is used to run the factory operations which is located in West Nyokal, Kanyikela, Ndhiwa sub-county with a power generation capacity of 6MW.

“The power generation is from a backpressure steam turbine in line with a boiler using sugar cane bagasse (biomass) as a fuel to generate steam,” the notice says.

“The grant of the licence will not have an adverse effect on any public or local authorities, companies, persons or bodies of persons within the area of undertakings.”

advertisement