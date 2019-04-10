Companies Regional business boosts Mayfair Insurance profit

Mayfair Insurance founding chairman Peter Kenneth (left). FILE PHOTO | NMG

Mayfair Insurance Company has attributed a 34 percent jump in net profit to Sh362 million on impressive performance in its regional businesses.

Joshua Chiira, the managing director, said the firm was further backed by Kenyan business, owing to loyal customers.

“Our performance underlines the continued loyalty of our customers in our products and services across the region, which enabled us to record increased earnings in our Kenyan and regional businesses,” said Mr Chiira.

During the year, Mayfair Kenya’s gross written premiums grew 24 percent to Sh3 billion, from Sh2.4 billion in the previous year.

The company’s shareholder’s funds hit Sh2.7 billion at the end of the year, being a 21 percent growth from Sh2.2 billion.

Claims ratio, which is the percentage of claims incurred in relation to the premiums earned, improved from 36 percent to 35 percent.

Total assets grew by 18 percent to close at Sh6.3 billion during the period, up from Sh5.4 billion in 2017.